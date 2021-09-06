National Highway and Motorway Police Postpones Recruitment Tests

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has rescheduled its recruitment drive that had been scheduled for today on account of the National Command and Operation Center’s ban on all intercity public transport.

Advertisement

An alert issued by NHMP detailed that the recruitment drive will now commence from 20 September onwards.

ALSO READ Punjab Closes Schools Across Province for the Whole Week

The tests for hiring sub-inspector and patrol officers had been scheduled for 6 September but intercity public transport has been banned due to an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases, because of which the test has been postponed by two weeks.

The Government of Punjab has restricted public transport until 12 September, and NHMP has begun a crackdown on violators.

ALSO READ LHC Orders Punjab Govt to Take Strict Action Against Industries Causing Pollution

However, this has inconvenienced commuters. Consequently, private vehicle owners are reportedly transporting people from Lahore to their hometowns while charging them heavy fares.