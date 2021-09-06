PM Directs Power Division to Employ Technology to Save Paying Consumers from Load-Management

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired 48th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) at Islamabad today.

The Power Division provided a detailed presentation on the preparation of “Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021”. IGCEP is a plan prepared by the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) on an annual basis that provides indicative electricity demand and supply for the next 10 years based on overall requirements and with the least cost.

The CCI was informed that Power Division held several consultative sessions with all provinces and AJ&K. The Prime Minister stated that the main objective of IGCEP is to determine a plan of action based on meeting the energy needs and providing cheap energy to the masses. He emphasized that the aim of the government is to reform energy generation, transmission, and distribution into an efficient system.

The Prime Minister directed the Power Division to employ technology-based solutions at distribution companies’ level in order to save the interests of paying consumers from the inconvenience of load-management in low recovery grids.

CCI unanimously approved IGCEP assumptions as recommended by the Federal Cabinet in its meeting held on 31st August 2021. CCI decided to include Hydel electricity in renewable energy targets. Further, CCI directed Power Division to finalize the “wheeling” policy so that it could be rolled out immediately.