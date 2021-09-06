US, EU and China were Pakistan’s Top Export Destinations in August 2021: Commerce Ministry

The US, Europe, UK and China were the top destinations for Pakistan’s exports in August 2021, according to preliminary data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

Pakistan’s total exports to the US increased by 60 percent year-over-year (YoY) to $0.54 billion in August 2021, while exports to China expanded by 109 percent year on year to $0.20 billion. Meanwhile, exports to the UK grew by 20 percent to $0.16 billion.

The country’s top export products during August 2021 were home textiles, men’s garments, cotton fabric, rice, jerseys, fruits, vegetables, and T-shirts.

The exports of home textiles rose by 50 percent year-over-year (YoY) to $0.39 billion in August 2021, while exports of men’s garments increased by 47 percent YoY to $0.38 billion. Meanwhile, cotton fabric exports grew by 31 percent to $0.19 billion.

However, the exports of surgical instruments, fish & fish products, cement, tents & canvas, and wood & articles of wood were decreased.

The export of services during July 2021 increased by 6.4 percent to $483 million, compared to $454 million during the same month last year.