CCI to Include Hydel Energy in Renewable Energy Targets

The Council of Common Interests has decided to include hydel energy in renewable energy targets and instructed the Power Division to finalize the “wheeling” policy so that it could be launched immediately.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 48th meeting of the CCI in which he directed the power division to come up with technology-based solutions at the distribution companies level to save the consumers from the inconvenience caused due to load-management in low recovery grids.

Chief ministers, Usman Buzdar of Punjab, Murad Ali Shah of Sindh, Mehmood Khan of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), federal ministers, Hammad Azhar, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Shaukat Tareen, Dr. Farogh Naseem, and Fawad Chaudhry, along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Tabish Gohar, KP Minister Finance Taimoor Jhagra, Sindh Energy Minister, Imtiaz Sheikh, Balochistan’s Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister, Umar Jamali, and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman, Tauseef Farooqi, attended the meeting.

Besides, the Power Division provided a comprehensive presentation on the preparation of the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021 during the meeting.