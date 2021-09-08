Another Batch of Imported MG HS SUVs Reaches Pakistan

While the government is making efforts to encourage the local manufacturing of vehicles, some of the new entrants in the Pakistani market are still selling Completely Built-Up (CBU) units to car buyers across Pakistan. One such automaker is Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan.

In a recent news update shared by AutoJournal.pk, it has been reported that another batch of MG HS CBUs has arrived at the port in Karachi and is waiting to be cleared by the customs department.

This is a curious development as recently, MG announced that it has begun assembling the HS SUV in Pakistan and that the assembly plant has become fully operational.

The event took place three weeks ago, whereby the company announced that it will begin selling the locally assembled HS SUV in Pakistan soon. It also shared its plans to introduce three new vehicles, including a sedan, a midsize SUV, and a small economy car.

The locally assembled units of the HS are also likely to come to the market with a new price tag, as the company did not announce a reduction in the price of its vehicles. This is because MG is still selling CBUs to customers, which are not subject to as many tax reliefs as the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) vehicles.

MG is yet to reveal when it will open up the bookings for the locally assembled MG HS, as it is being speculated that the company will also announce the new price of the SUV along with the announcement about the bookings.