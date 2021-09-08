No More Extension in Date to File Income Tax Returns: Commisioner Inland Revenue

The deadline for filing tax returns with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is September 30, which will not be extended.

Advertisement

Commissioner Inland Revenue (Cantonment Zone) Abbas Ahmed Mir made these remarks during his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) on Wednesday.

ALSO READ No Complaints Filed Against Over-Billing: NEPRA

He announced that a help desk will be set up at RCCI for the convenience of taxpayers and the RCCI members. A timely depositing of taxes is essential for the economic stability of Pakistan, he stated.

The Commissioner assured the business community of resolving their tax-related issues. Terming the taxpayers as important partners for the country’s economic stability, he said that the main objective of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was to effectively strengthen partnerships with the business community. “FBR is aware of the challenges faced by the business community due to COVID-19,” he assured. He also highlighted the key initiatives of FBR to facilitate traders and taxpayers during the pandemic.

Acting President RCCI Osman Ashraf presented a brief summary to the Commissioner Inland Revenue about the ongoing and upcoming programs of the Chamber. He said that traders were facing many problems regarding the POS system, tax notices, registration, and filing of returns. He said the business community was the most affected segment of the society by COVID-19, so a tax relief should be given to traders. He suggested that the tax rate of POS should be brought to a ‘single digit’, emphasizing that there should be ‘no harassment of traders through notices’. Wherever there is an issue, the trader associations should be taken into confidence before the POS installation, he stressed.

Former President RCCI Sohail Altaf urged FBR to find new taxpayers.

Vice President RCCI Shahraiz Malik, Mr. Altaf, former Presidents Jalil Ahmed Malik, Kashif Shabbir, Raja Amer Iqbal, Malik Shahid Saleem, Saboor Malik, members of Executive Committee, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, Sheikh Hafeez, Tahir Taj Bhatti, Tariq Jadoon, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Chairman Chamber Tax Committee Shehzad Malik and Chamber members were also present on the occasion.