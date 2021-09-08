No Complaints Filed Against Over-Billing: NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has rejected some media reports that complaints of over-billing, in terms of raising bills beyond approved billing periods by various distribution companies, have been filed with it.

According to a press release issued by NEPRA on Wednesday, no consumer has ever filed such a complaint with NEPRA’s Consumer Affairs Division.

The press release reads: “The authority encourages consumers and other stakeholders to report any such complaint to its Consumer Affairs Division if they have any evidence so that the authority can take stringent action as per applicable rules and regulations.”

NEPRA’s Consumer Affairs Division can be approached through its regional offices or at the following address:

NEPRA Tower Attaturk Avenue (East), Sector G-5/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

+92 51 2013200

+92 51 2600021

[email protected]