Steps Underway for Fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision: IT & Telecom Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, has said that steps are underway for fulfilling Digital Pakistan Vision.

The Federal Minister for IT was addressing the GSMA meeting on Wednesday. He apprised the participants of the meeting about digital transformation and policies. GSMA head for the Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, joined the meeting through a video link. Secretary IT, Dr. Sohail Rajput, CEO Universal Service Fund (USF), Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, and GSMA Country Head in Pakistan Saira Faisal were also present at the occasion.

He said the ministry’s steps in the IT and Telecom sector are more than other countries in the region.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that a number of initiatives are being taken for the provision of quality broadband services in the country and to facilitate telecom operators. Work is being done on USF’s 43 projects worth over Rs. 29 billion for the provision of broadband services in unserved and underserved areas of the country, while the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is taking steps to establish software technology parks across the country and facilitate freelancers, he added.

He said that the ministry is committed to enhance connectivity and improve digital infrastructure to facilitate the common man.

Speaking at the occasion, GSMA head for the Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, lauded the performance of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and its steps for digitalization. He also expressed satisfaction with USF’s projects for the provision of broadband services in the rural areas of the country.