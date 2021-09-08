PCB Chief Executive Denies Rumors of Babar’s Dissatisfaction

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has rubbished away the rumors circulating in media about captain Babar Azam being unhappy with the squad selected for the T20 World Cup. Wasim stated that the reports are incorrect and Babar Azam is firmly behind the selected squad.

Wasim Khan issued the following statement:

It has come to our notice that factually incorrect reports are circulating about the Pakistan national squad environment. The squad for the upcoming international assignments has been announced and our captain Babar Azam is fully behind the direction that is being taken. On Tuesday afternoon, some of the players had a healthy and positive meeting with former Pakistan captain and member of the PCB Board of Governors, Mr. Ramiz Raja, in which there was a consensus on the brand of cricket that needs to be played in the upcoming series and beyond. It is important that collectively we get firmly behind the squad so that they have the stability, backing, and focus they need prior to going into the ICC T20 World Cup next month.