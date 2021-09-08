IT Ministry Plans to Bring 5G to Pakistan by 2023

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom aims to deploy 5G in Pakistan by 2023. The ministry’s 5G plan is based on the fact that the telecom industry has grown to $16.9 billion after acquiring international investments worth $1.2 billion over the last three years.

The ministry shared this plan with Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking about the telecom sector’s performance in detail. It said that the projects for “deep fiberisation” have already been started across the country by the Universal Service Fund (USF). This should help expand telecom services and internet availability even in remote and backward areas of the country.

Ultimately, this will also aid Pakistan in meeting the requirements of deploying next-generation tech and telecom technologies such as 5G.

The minister also informed that during the period of 2018-2022, over 10,000 km of fiber optic cables will be laid across the country to provide high-speed internet to more than 1,175 towns and the union councils. Further, the USF projects have covered over 1,800km of the unserved road network including highways and motorways in Balochistan.

While commenting on these developments, the Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin ul Haq said that the government is working hard to increase the export of IT services by up to $5 billion by the end of 2022-23.