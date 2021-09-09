Lenovo Launches P11 and P12 Pro 5G Tablets

Lenovo has unveiled its first 5G tablets dubbed the P11 and the P12 Pro. The P12 Pro is a high-end tablet with flagship-grade hardware, whereas the P11 is more of a mid-range device with affordable pricing. Both of these tablets also debut a new feature for pairing with a Windows computer.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

Starting off with the display, it is a large 12.6” AMOLED panel (up from 11.5” on the previous model) with support for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It has a screen resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 px and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and covers 107% of NTSC plus colors. The maximum brightness is 600 nits with DC dimming support to avoid flickers.

You can also turn it into a mini-laptop by attaching Lenovo’s full-size keyboard with an integrated trackpad. It comes with Lenovo’s Precision Pen 3 as well which attaches magnetically and charges wirelessly. The JBL tuned speakers have support for Dolby Atmos and Lenovo Premium Audio tuning.

Its main chipset is the Snapdragon 870, which is a major upgrade from the P11 Pro’s Snapdragon 730. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It boots Android 11 out of the box and is the first tablet to showcase Project Unity. This will let you pair the tablet with a Windows computer and use it as a wireless display for increased multitasking.

Battery capacity is 10,200 mAh and it is paired with 45W fast charging (chargers sold separately).

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will be sold in 5G and Wifi Models separately. The WiFi version will go for sale in October for $610 and the 5G variant is “coming soon” to Europe, Middle East, and Africa for €900.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Tab P11 5G, as the name says, is simply the 5G version of the vanilla Tab P11 released in January this year. The only notable difference here is that the Snapdragon 662 SoC has been replaced with Snapdragon 750G. This not only brings 5G support but better performance as well. You also get more RAM and storage space at 8GB/256GB, the same as the P12 Pro.

Other than that, not much has changed, but you can check out more details in our previous article for the original Tab P11.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G brings next-generation network connectivity for €500 without taxes. It will be available for sale in October.