Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram Take Digs at Each Other

Former Pakistani pacers, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were once regarded as some of the finest fast bowlers in the world. Both bowlers were exceptional during their playing days and formed a formidable partnership for Pakistan for many years.

However, as of recent, it appears that the relationship between the two bowlers has turned sour, as both of them have been taking digs at each other on media. Akhtar recently gave an interview to a private news media outlet where he talked about Wasim Akram’s double standards and his negative mentorship.

Shoaib said,

Wasim Akram always talks about him catching me in a ‘club,’ somebody asks Wasim if he has ever taken me to the gym? Wasim himself has spent a lot of time in the clubs, so what’s the big issue if I go to a club once. Whatever I learned during my cricketing days was by following the seniors, and they all went clubbing. If I had supporting seniors, such as Imran Khan, then the story would have been different.

The war of words between the two continued as Wasim Akram was invited on a call in another show in the private news channel. The host of the show, Waseem Badami, asked Wasim about his comments about Akhtar’s statement that ‘he will not take a role within the PCB unless it’s the chairman position.’

Wasim replied sarcastically that the PCB should then change their chairman. He said,