Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Launched With 64MP Rear Camera and 5,000 mAh Battery

Samsung has launched a new mid-range phone with an unusual name and camera design. The Galaxy Wide 5 was unveiled in South Korea, but given its recent Bluetooth certifications, we expect it to be called the Galaxy F42 5G in the global market.

Design and Display

Upfront, the phone has a 6.6-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, but there is no mention of the screen refresh rate. A V-shaped notch at the top holds the front camera and the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button.

The main camera design is not what we usually see on Samsung devices.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is the 7nm Dimensity 700 SoC that has only ever been used by Samsung on the Galaxy A22. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, though there is a microSD card slot as well that lets you add up to 1TB storage. SK Telecom says that RAM capacity may vary depending on the region.

The Galaxy Wide 5 boots Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.

Cameras

The main camera on the rear includes a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP ultrawide lens with a 115° FOV. There is also a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots and an LED flash unit in the same cutout. This camera setup can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The front camera housed in the V-shaped notch is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The battery capacity on this phone is 5,000 mAh with support for 15W fast charging through a USB C port.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes in Black, White, and Blue colors and costs $385 in South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 Specifications