China Agrees to New Date for Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting

The Government of China has agreed to hold a Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on 23 September 2021.

Sources told ProPakistani said that the Chinese government has now agreed to meet on the new date of 23 September whereby high-level officials of both countries, including the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan and the Pakistan Ambassador in China, will also participate in 10 Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meetings.

The sources added that this will be the first JCC meeting during the tenure of the incumbent government as the Chinese government had previously postponed the JCC meeting in July this year after the Dasu bus tragedy.

The Chinese government is now happy with the initiatives such as facilitating Chinese investors that have been taken by the PTI government

The sources also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has also formed a committee under the chairmanship of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, to resolve all the concerns of the Chinese investors within a month. Additionally, all the pending development projects are to be approved under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).