Roadshow with International Investors for PSM Continues for Third day

Roadshow with international investors continued for the third consecutive day. Renowned national and international investors showed interest in the revival of Pakistan’s mega industrial corporation.

Ministry of Privatisation started conducting roadshows from September 13 with international investment companies from China, Russia, and Korea, etc. These investment companies showed keen interest in investing in Pakistan Steel Mills due to its sheer potential and importance in the economy of the country.

Today, on the third consecutive day of the roadshow, a leading Chinese consortium was briefed about the future prospect of this venture and other relevant details regarding the sale of shares in the newly formed subsidiary of PSM through the Scheme of Arrangement (SoA). Federal Minister and Secretary for Privatisation responded to their queries along with the financial advisors, senior legal consultants, and senior officers of the Ministry.

Federal Minister told the investors that the response mechanism from the Ministry of Privatisation would be swift, effective, and investor-friendly, and all the relevant information would be provided up to the satisfaction of the potential investors.

The roadshow will last till the 21st of this month, and the participation of investment companies from other countries is also expected in the coming days.

Federal Minister also chaired a review meeting today, where he was briefed about the current status of various transactions and expected dates of completion. In the review meeting, a detailed plan for the DISCOs was also discussed.

The transactions of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) and Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) are at an advanced level. Federal Minister said that it is so encouraging that Prime Minister himself has taken a keen interest in the developments made in the privatization program and assured in a one-on-one meeting that he will assist to resolve the issues/ difficulties faced by the Ministry at various levels/forums.