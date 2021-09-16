Babar Talks About the Impact of Misbah and Waqar’s Resignations

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam said that the departure of former head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and former bowling coach, Waqar Younis, has led to more responsibility being added on his shoulders but he is ready to take on the challenge.

While talking in a virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, Babar revealed that the resignation had nothing to do with the team and it was their personal decision to leave their roles in the national team.

“It was Misbah and Waqar’s personal decision. But, it has put extra responsibility on me and I am taking this as a challenge,” Babar stated.

The 26-year old said that the national team is in good spirits and looking forward to the series against New Zealand under interim coaches, Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq. Babar said that the preparations are coming along nicely and both the new coaches have been working really hard to finalize the strategy for the team.

“Interim coaches Saqlain Bhai and Razzaq Bhai are trying to share their experience and finalizing the combination for the series. We are focused on the New Zealand series. You can’t take any team lightly as any day you can get surprised,” Babar added.

Babar revealed that the final decision on Pakistan’s playing eleven will be taken on the matchday after judging the pitch and weather conditions.