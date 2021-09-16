Virat Kohli Steps Down as India’s Captain in T20I Cricket

India’s all-format captain, Virat Kohli, has decided to step down from T20I captaincy after the 2021 T20 World Cup. According to sources, Kohli has decided to step down from the captaincy due to his poor form with the bat recently.

The 32-year old took charge of India’s T20I team in 2017 and has since gone on to captain the team 45 times in the shortest format of the game. Kohli’s record as T20I captain has been remarkable, having won 27 matches and lost 14. His win percentage is 65.11% which is higher than the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, Darren Sammy, and India’s legendary captain, MS Dhoni.

India’s flamboyant opener, Rohit Sharma, is expected to take charge of the Indian T20I side. Rohit has been the most successful captain in Indian Premier League history. He has won the tournament a record 5 times as captain of Mumbai Indians. His record in IPL is immaculate and his win percentage is the highest in the competition’s history.

Virat Kohli is expected to continue his role as captain of the Test and the ODI side.