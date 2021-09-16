Advertisement

Motorola Moto E20 Announced for Only €100

Posted 50 mins ago by Aasil Ahmed

Motorola has announced one of its cheapest phones so far dubbed the Moto E20. Starting at only €100, the handset brings a triple camera setup, IP52 splash resistance, and more.

Advertisement
ALSO READ

Design and Display

Upfront, the Moto E20 boasts a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It features a classic budget phone look with thick bezels, a plastic finish, a notch selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

The low-power Unisoc T606 SoC is at the helm with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable through a microSD card.

Since it is a budget phone with low performance, it boots Android 11 Go Edition, which is a lighter version of Android 11 for low-power devices. This way you dont’ experience any lag even while using a cheap device.

Cameras

The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. The third cutout is for the LED flash. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP lens with support for HDR photos and 1080p video clips.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging through a USB C port.

The Motorola Moto E20 will go for sale next month in blue and gray colors for €100.

Advertisement

Motorola Moto E20 Specifications

  • Chipset: Unisoc T606
  • CPU: Octa-core (1.6 GHz Cortex A75 & X.X GHz Cortex A55)
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • OS: Android 11 Go Edition
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
  • Display:
    • 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 2GB
    • Internal: 32GB
    • Card slot: yes
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Dual): 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF
      2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
    • Front: 5MP
  • Colors: Blue, Gray
  • Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
  • Battery: 4,000 mAh
  • Price: €100

Aasil Ahmed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>