Motorola Moto E20 Announced for Only €100

Motorola has announced one of its cheapest phones so far dubbed the Moto E20. Starting at only €100, the handset brings a triple camera setup, IP52 splash resistance, and more.
Design and Display
Upfront, the Moto E20 boasts a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It features a classic budget phone look with thick bezels, a plastic finish, a notch selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Storage
The low-power Unisoc T606 SoC is at the helm with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable through a microSD card.
Since it is a budget phone with low performance, it boots Android 11 Go Edition, which is a lighter version of Android 11 for low-power devices. This way you dont’ experience any lag even while using a cheap device.
Cameras
The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. The third cutout is for the LED flash. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.
The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP lens with support for HDR photos and 1080p video clips.
Battery and Pricing
The 4,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging through a USB C port.
The Motorola Moto E20 will go for sale next month in blue and gray colors for €100.
Motorola Moto E20 Specifications
- Chipset: Unisoc T606
- CPU: Octa-core (1.6 GHz Cortex A75 & X.X GHz Cortex A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- OS: Android 11 Go Edition
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 PPI
- Memory:
- RAM: 2GB
- Internal: 32GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 5MP
- Colors: Blue, Gray
- Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
- Battery: 4,000 mAh
- Price: €100