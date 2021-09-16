Motorola Moto E20 Announced for Only €100

Motorola has announced one of its cheapest phones so far dubbed the Moto E20. Starting at only €100, the handset brings a triple camera setup, IP52 splash resistance, and more.

Design and Display

Upfront, the Moto E20 boasts a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It features a classic budget phone look with thick bezels, a plastic finish, a notch selfie camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

The low-power Unisoc T606 SoC is at the helm with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable through a microSD card.

Since it is a budget phone with low performance, it boots Android 11 Go Edition, which is a lighter version of Android 11 for low-power devices. This way you dont’ experience any lag even while using a cheap device.

Cameras

The dual-camera setup on the back includes a 13MP main sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth camera for portrait shots. The third cutout is for the LED flash. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 5MP lens with support for HDR photos and 1080p video clips.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,000 mAh battery supports 10W charging through a USB C port.

The Motorola Moto E20 will go for sale next month in blue and gray colors for €100.

