Samsung Galaxy S22 to Feature Next Generation 50MP GN5 Sensor

Popular tipster Ice Universe has shared more details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 family. His latest leak includes details on the Galaxy S22 and S22+’s main camera, S22 Ultra’s charging speeds, and even Samsung’s next-gen flagship SoC, the Exynos 2200.
His report shows that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring back Samsung’s fastest charging to date at 44W. The device will charge at 10V/4.5A just like the Galaxy Note 10+, though we hope that Samsung will manage the thermals better this time around.
Exclusive! Exynos 2200 official version frequency data
CPU: 1× Cortex-X2 2.9GHz + 3 × 2.8GHz + 4 × 2.2GHz
GPU: AMD GPU 1250MHz
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021
As for the upcoming Exynos 2200 SoC, the tipster says that it will feature a powerful Cortex-X2 core at 2.9GHz and three big Cortex-A710 cores running at 2.8GHz. The rest of the CPU cores are expected to be high-efficiency Cortex-A510 units at 2.2GHz. This chip is also expected to boast an AMD GPU running at 1250 MHz clock speeds.
Ice Universe says that the above-mentioned clock speeds are for the S22 Ultra only and the other two phones will come with lower clock speeds.
The base Galaxy S22 and S22+ will bring Samsung’s recently announced next-generation main camera. This would be the 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor with large 1.0µm pixels and all-directional autofocus. The S22 Ultra will get Samsung’s new 200MP camera sensor instead.
We expect to hear more details on the Galaxy S22 as 2021 comes to an end.