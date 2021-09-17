Zong and PSDF Partner to Train 10,000 Youth in Digital Freelancing Skills

To promote youth education and employment, Zong 4G has joined hands with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) to launch an online course called ‘How to E-lance’.

The course will equip 10,000 youth with the knowledge to become professional freelancers, equipping these young learners to launch online careers on the world’s top two freelancing platforms Fiverr and Upwork.

Through the course, students will gain critical knowledge on the best ways to set up their online profiles to gain customers and create a network of clients.

The partnership is part of Zongs’s #LetsGetDigital campaign that aims to support youth in achieving the national digital agenda.

Mobile users that are Zong customers will be provided free internet data to complete the e-lancing course online. Learners will be rigorously trained for three weeks to develop the skillset required to become successful freelance service providers.

For PSDF, the initiative is part of their e-Tayyar, the brand pillar dedicated to preparing youth in valuable digital skills, for readiness in employability and income-generating opportunities in the emerging digital world.

As Pakistan becomes a top destination for procuring freelancing services, a skilling strategy to help the upcoming workforce is imperative to maximize its rise in the international market.

“Leading Pakistan’s ICT-led digital transformation, we take it upon ourselves to upskill the Pakistani youth to make them job-ready in today’s increasingly digital world,” shared Mr. Wang Hua, Chairman, and CEO Zong 4G.

“We’re pleased to have collaborated with PSDF to design the ‘How to E-lance’ course to make our youth future-proof when it comes to employability in a hyper-digitalized marketplace,” he added.

Jawad Khan, CEO PSDF, stated, “This is the ideal time to take robust action and direct our youth towards earning opportunities available in the global freelance market.”

“Our partnership with Zong actively supports them by providing the necessary resources and technical knowledge they need to successfully initiate their journey,” he added.

Zong is also collaborating with PSDF to provide 300 smart tablets to PSDF top students, encouraging them to use this platform to the fullest and make their futures.

This will expand the digital learning outreach and support even more young people, especially women, who face mobility and safety challenges to get digitally connected and establish online careers.