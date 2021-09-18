Chery Introduces Mini EV QQ Ice Cream

The Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery Automobile Co. Ltd., has released images of its new mini electric vehicle called the QQ Ice Cream.

Advertisement

This electric vehicle (EV) is Chery’s first car in its iCar Ecology and will go up against manufacturers like Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. Ltd.

It will be 298 cm in length, 149.6 cm in width, and 163.7 cm in height, with a 196 cm wheelbase. The QQ Ice Cream will also be extremely light, weighing around 700 kg.

ALSO READ Changan to Launch 21 New All Electric Vehicles in Five Years

Exterior

Compared to the Hongguang Mini, another small electric car that falls in the same category, the QQ Ice Cream is more luxurious with U-shaped Daytime Running Light (DRL) headlamps and tail lights. The lower intake has vertical cutouts, and blends into the black trim piece that has circular cutouts for the fog lamps.

Distinct creases on the side start on the fender, follow along with the doors, and blend into the rear. The back has a raised window near the rear pillar and circular reflectors on the bumper. The boxy-looking vehicle is dual-toned and will be available in at least seven colors.

The mini EV will have 12-inch wheels with 145/70 tires. Its greater wheelbase provides ample seating room for four passengers.

ALSO READ E-Challans Have Significantly Reduced Traffic Violations in Islamabad

Interior

The released pictures of the QQ Ice Cream do not show the interior but it is reportedly more stylish than its competitors. The QQ Ice Cream will have a dual-layer dashboard and a digital touchscreen instrument panel with a two-spoke, multi-function steering wheel. Cherry will also use premium-looking materials for it.

Drive Train and Price

The QQ Ice Cream will have a 26.8 hp or 20 kW rear electric motor that will make 85 Nm of torque to give the car a top speed of 100 km/h. The motor will be paired with a lithium-iron-phosphate battery that will provide a range of up to 170 km.

Advertisement

Sources say it will be priced at 30,000 yuan (Rs. 0.77 million).

With Chery vehicles launching in Pakistan in recent years and with the recent launch of Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy, it’s safe to assume that we might see this car make it to Pakistan in the future.