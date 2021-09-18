Oppo K9 Pro Appears in Official Images Ahead of Announcement

Oppo K9 Pro appeared earlier on the Chinese mobile phone certification site TENAA, revealing some of its specifications and vague renders for the device. Now the phone has appeared on a Chinese retailer website revealing official images for the K9 Pro.

These images confirm what we have already seen before in previous leaks. There is a vertical triple camera setup in the corner on top of a large rectangular cutout. This cutout boasts the K90 branding as well as a “64MP” label next to the main camera. We can also see physical buttons on each side of the device, meaning that the fingerprint scanner will be underneath the OLED display.

The website listing also reveals camera specs which include a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is said to have “super-performance”, which likely hints at the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC with a 3.0GHz CPU and up to 12GB RAM.

It also casually reveals the September 28 launch date for the K9 Pro. This means that the device is ready to launch and we should start seeing a teaser campaign soon. We can expect to see more official information on the Oppo K9 Pro over the coming weeks.