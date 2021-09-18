Oppo F19s Appears in Official Images Ahead of Launch

Oppo F19s is expected to launch in India during the upcoming festive season. Rumors suggest that it would cost less than the original and now a new leak from tipster Sudhanshu has hinted at a price range along with official-looking renders.

Advertisement

OPPO F19s marketing images in Glowing Black & Glowing Gold color options. All specs are similar to OPPO F19. Launch expected by end of this month.

-6GB+128GB: ₹19k – 20k (1/2)#OPPOF19s #OPPOF19Series pic.twitter.com/IeQRu5ODnc — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) September 17, 2021

The official-looking marketing images for the F19s are low quality, but they clearly show what the phone will look like. These images show two color options for the device called the Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. The tipster also talks about the specs and price of the handset.

According to his tweet, the F19s will have the exact same design and specifications as the original phone from earlier this year. We have already covered the phone’s specifications in a previous post. Check out the link below for more details.

ALSO READ Oppo F19s is Coming Soon With a Lower Price

It appears that the Oppo F19s is simply the Indian variant of the global F19. Perhaps Oppo has kept the same specifications without adding any special buzzwords to avoid confusion like last year’s Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition.

As for the price, the tipster reports that the F19s is expected to cost around $260 in India. The handset will launch sometime by the end of September this year.