Pakistan’s COVID-19 Positivity Ratio Declines to Below 5%

Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity ratio has fallen to 4.04 percent after reports of 2,512 new cases over the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Centre, coronavirus has claimed the lives of 63 more people across Pakistan in this period, bringing the death toll to 27,135.

A total of 57,077 daily tests were conducted during this time, of which 2,512 tests were positive.

Reportedly, 1,129,562 patients have recovered to date, of which 3,610 regained health within the last twenty-four hours.

The number of critical patients in Pakistan is 5,117, and its worst-hit province is Sindh with 449,349 cases, followed by Punjab with 420,615 cases.

So far, Islamabad has reported 103,923 coronavirus cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered 170,738 cases, Balochistan has recorded 32,722 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir have had 33,682 cases, and Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 10,232 infections.