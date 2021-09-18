Samsung Galaxy S22 to Feature a Smaller Battery With 22W Fast Charging

Next-generation smartphones are supposed to be better in every aspect when compared to their previous models, but that may not be the case for Samsung Galaxy S22. Tipster Ice Universe who has been on a roll with Samsung leaks lately has shared even more details for the upcoming Galaxy S22 family.

Last week, the tipster talked about the chipset, camera details, and charging speeds for the S22 Ultra and now he has more information to share on the base Galaxy S22. His latest tweet says that the Galaxy S22 will have a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. This is the smallest it has been since the Galaxy S10 series.

The S22+ and Ultra, on the other hand, will come with 45W fast charging instead, the highest on any Samsung smartphone. You will have to spend extra for a compatible charger as Samsung will most likely not provide it in the box.

The S22 battery has only 3700mAh. Yes, it's true.

But S22 is Samsung's smallest flagship phone in recent years. Its length, width and thickness are a little smaller than iPhone 13. I like such a small phone and I will definitely buy it. pic.twitter.com/BGADgJ2POO — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2021

He also says that the Galaxy S22 will be the smallest flagship in recent years. It will be slightly less wide and thick than the iPhone 13, making it more pocketable than most flagship phones. This makes it the most compact Samsung flagship since the Galaxy S10e.