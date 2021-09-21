French Company Implants its First Artificial Heart in a Woman

The French artificial heart maker, Carmat ALCAR.PA announced on Tuesday that it has conducted the first implant of its Aeson artificial heart in a woman.

Advertisement

It said that the procedure was performed at the UofL Health, Jewish Hospital by the University of Louisville Physicians in the United States.

ALSO READ Vaccination Certificate Now Mandatory for Peshawar Metro Travelers

Carmat’s CEO Stephane Piat said in a statement:

This third implant in the U.S. was a landmark event not only because it allowed us to finalize the enrollment of the first cohort of patients of the EFS (early feasibility study), but very important because it is the first time ever that our device has helped a woman suffering from heart failure.

The artificial heart has three components: a motor pump group composed of two micropumps that push the actuator fluid to the membranes to generate the systole and diastole; two ventricles chambers for the blood and the actuator fluid; and embedded electronics, microprocessors, and integrated sensors that allow for autoregulated responses to the physiological needs of the patient.

One flexible external bag has the actuator fluid, four biological valves at the inlet and the outlet provide unidirectional pulsatile blood flow, and two outlet conduits connect the prosthesis to the pulmonary artery and aorta.