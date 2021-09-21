Vaccination Certificate Now Mandatory for Peshawar Metro Travelers

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa made the coronavirus vaccination certificate mandatory for travel on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT)on Monday.

A spokesperson for TransPeshawar that operates BRT said that all its commuters are required to show their vaccination certificates, and failure to do so will result in them being prohibited from using the service.

The provincial government had previously set 20 September as the deadline after which vaccine certificates would become mandatory for commuting on the BRT.

TransPeshawar stated that people who have received the first dose of the vaccine will be able to avail of the service, but did not specify how long it will allow partially vaccinated commuters to do so.

In other news, the provincial government has directed the Private School Regulatory Authority to cooperate with the Health Department teams to get children vaccinated at school.