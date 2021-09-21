NUST Racing Car Team Grabs 2nd Position in Formula Student Russia 2021

Following its recent successful run in Formula Student UK 2021, the Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) team has left a mark at the Formula Student Russia 2021. The team has managed to grab 2nd place in the event while competing against many other teams from around the world.

The team of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) students bagged the 2nd position in all individual events, including the Engineering Design event, Business Plan Presentation, Cost event, and EV Category. The event took place virtually, whereby the footage of the vehicle was shared with the judges.

The event entailed several evaluation sessions with the judges for all subsystems including:

Multiple evaluation sessions with judges for both Mechanical and Electrical systems

A deep dive into business plan via presentation

Analysis of the cost, manufacturing efficiency, and quality control

The formula electric car has been designed and put together by NUST students. The vehicle design is influenced by the open-wheeled, open cockpit, single-seater Formula racing car. The Electric Vehicle (EV) uses a 5 kWh battery that is good for a range of 22 km. It has a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) and can go from a standstill to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds.

Two months ago, the FERN team took third place in the Engineering Design category of the Formula Student United Kingdom 2021 (FSUK21) competition. According to a combined result of all categories in the FSUK21, FERN placed 18th out of a total of 65 teams from around the world and was the only team from Pakistan with a project car based on an all-electric powertrain.

The current podium finish is another major milestone for the FERN team in an event of such caliber, which is not just a feather in the cap for the students and the institute involved, but for the entire country.