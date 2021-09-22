Govt to Conduct Pakistan’s First Digital Census in Accordance With UN

The Federal Cabinet has given the approval to conduct Pakistan’s first digital census in accordance with UN principles.

As per the details, the Advisory Committee on conducting the next (seventh) census in the country presented its recommendations before the Cabinet.

The recommendations state that the census will be conducted in accordance with UN principles.

This will be the first digital census and in this regard, a pilot census will be conducted first to check the procedures and tools.

In addition, there will be real-time GIS digital monitoring, and a National Census Coordination Center will be set up in which involvement of all stakeholders will be ensured besides integrated media strategy will also be formulated in the context of the census awareness campaign.

Moreover, Comprehensive security arrangements will be ensured and the questionnaire for the census will be simplified besides the field operation procedure will be comprehensive.

The advisory committee in its recommendations states that Census workers will be trained while a post-census survey will be conducted to validate the census results.

In this regard, it was decided to take up the matter with the Cabinet again after further consideration of issues related to the conduct of the census.