Pakistan Rises 8 Places in Global Innovation Rankings 2021

Posted 7 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Pakistan has jumped up 8 places to 99th in 2021 from 107th in 2020 on the Global Innovation Index.

The country has been ranked at 17th place among the 34 lower-middle-income countries on the list while it has been placed at 7th position among the 10 economies in Central and South Asian countries on the list.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2021, relative to GDP, Pakistan’s performance this year remained on par with its level of development. Furthermore, the country produced more ‘innovation outputs’ this year relative to its level of ‘innovation investment.’

Among the 34 lower-middle-income countries on the list, Pakistan fares better than most of them in four key areas; Institutions, Business Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs, and Creative Outputs.

Among the 10 Central and South Asian countries on the list, Pakistan outperforms most of them in key four areas; Institutions, Business Sophistication, Knowledge and Technology Outputs, and Creative Outputs.

The report pointed out that Pakistan has fared the best in the area of Knowledge and Technology Outputs while it has performed the weakest in the area of Market Sophistication.

Global Innovation Index is published each year, which compares the innovative power of 132 countries in seven key areas.

Let’s have a look at Pakistan’s ranking across each of these areas.

Area Rank
Knowledge and Technology Outputs 71st
Creative Outputs 87th
Business Sophistication 88th
Institutions 99th
Infrastructure 117th
Human Capital and Research 117th
Market Sophistication 120th

As for overall rankings, Switzerland topped the Global Innovation Index for the consecutive 11th year. Switzerland is followed by Sweden, the US, and the UK on the 2021 index. The top four of the Global Innovation Index 2021 remained unchanged from the previous year.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 countries on the Global Innovation Index 2021.

Country Rank
Switzerland 1st
Sweden 2nd
US 3rd
UK 4th
South Korea 5th
Netherlands 6th
Finland 7th
Singapore 8th
Denmark 9th
Germany 10th

 

Haroon Hayder
