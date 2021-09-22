Xiaomi is Launching a New Smartphone Series Next Week

A few days ago, the Chinese Mi Store hinted that it could be launching a new smartphone called Civi. Now the brand has taken it to Weibo to officially announce that a new smartphone series is indeed launching on September 27.

Xiaomi has not shared any official details for Civi, but previous reports have speculated that the brand is renaming its CC lineup to Civi. The new series is expected to target the female audience with lightweight designs that are easy to carry and use.

A new Xiaomi smartphone was spotted on TENAA with the model number 2107119DC. Its images and specifications suggested that it could be the Chinese version of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE that debuted last week globally. It is one of the lightest and slimmest Android devices currently available on the market.

It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It now comes with a Snapdragon 778G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 780G due to the global chip shortage. This is paired with 6 to 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space. The 4,250 mAh battery has support for 33W fast charging.

The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP telemacro unit. The punch-hole front camera is a 20MP shooter.