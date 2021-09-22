Zafar Gohar Bags Second Consecutive 5-Wicket Haul in County Championship

Pakistan’s left-arm spinner, Zafar Gohar, continued his impressive run of form as he picked up his second consecutive five-wicket haul in the ongoing County Championship. Zafar finished with figures of 5/50 in the first innings of the ongoing match between Gloucestershire and Durham.

Zafar’s incredible bowling spell helped Gloucestershire dismiss Durham for 140 in the first innings. Zafar followed up his heroics with a solid performance with the bat as well. He scored 30 runs, the second-highest of the innings, as Gloucestershire scored 218 runs in their first innings.

The 26-year old started the match by picking up the wickets of the top-order batsmen, Alex Lees and David Bedingham, before coming back to quickly wrap up Durham’s lower order. Zafar has also picked up two wickets already in Durham’s ongoing second innings.

The left-arm spinner has been brilliant so far in the championship. He has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 15.62 in 4* matches.

Earlier, Zafar had picked up six wickets in Gloucestershire’s previous encounter against Glamorgan, helping his team win by 10 wickets.

Gloucestershire currently sit at the second spot in the second division of the County Championship.