Ex England Captain Takes a Dig at BCCI After IPL Star Tests Positive for COVID-19

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan has taken a cheeky dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not rescheduling the Indian Premier League (IPL) match-up between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals after Sunrisers’ pacer, T Natarajan, tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

To avoid any media backlash in the offing, the BCCI announced that the match would go on as scheduled, and so it did. Vaughan took to Twitter to voice his concerns after India decided not to play the fifth and final Test in England due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

Let’s see if the IPL gets cancelled like the last Test !!!!! I guarantee it won’t be … #OnOn https://t.co/HV7V70i69x — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 22, 2021

“Let’s see if the IPL gets canceled like the last Test!!!! I guarantee it won’t be”, wrote Vaughan.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Reveals How iPL Has Changed Mentality of Cricketers [Video]

Vaughan’s remarks come in light of the cancelation of the fifth Test match between India and England when the Indian team refused to play after a number of its support staff, including coach Ravi Shastri, contracted COVID-19 and were forced to isolate.