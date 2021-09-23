Pakistan Joins Board of Governors of International Atomic Energy Agency

Pakistan has been elected as a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors for the next two years.

The Pakistani embassy in Vienna tweeted, “IAEA’s 65th General Conference has elected Pakistan to serve on IAEA’s Board of Governors for the term 2021-2023″.

It added that “Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate ‘Atoms for Peace and Development”.

Chief of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission led the Pakistani delegation at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 65th General Conference in Vienna, Austria, where the election was conducted.

IAEA is an international body that aims to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy and discourages its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons. It was established as an autonomous body on 29 July 1957. However, it reports to both the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.