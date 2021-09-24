Beyond 2021: Cross-Border Gender Lens Investing Program

Invest2Innovate, Pakistan-based ecosystem builder, successfully co-organized the Beyond 2021: Cross-border Angel Investing training program, alongside internationally recognized partners including Canada-based incubator and accelerator Spring Activator, Indonesia’s largest angel investors network ANGIN, Philippine early-stage impact incubator Villgro Philippines, and Vietnam-based ecosystem builder KisStartup.

Sponsored by Frontiers Lab Asia and Australian Aid, Beyond 2021: Investing across borders and innovation is the first-of-its-kind event ever hosted in Pakistan and i2i is proud to have taken its role as a market leader in the Angel Investment Training space.

As part of the three-day intensive training program, organized from September 8th till 10th, the goal was to promote local and cross-border investment with investors worldwide and connecting investors with women-led ventures in South and Southeast Asia to increase capital access and economic equality.

During the training, the following dimensions were covered:

The landscape of investing in South and Southeast Asia Relationship management and working with co-investors

Deal sourcing: Southeast Asia and Cross Border Unpacking Bias

Due Diligence with a Gender Lens Investing view

Speakers and experts, including Narinder Dhami from New Power Labs, Kalsoom Lakhani from i2i Ventures, Bobby Liu from Touchstone Partners, and Maria Carolina Romero from efino, shared their in-depth knowledge and experiences. At the same time, many guests were also present, including Priya Thachadi from Villgro.

40+ investors joined the training from different parts of the South and Southeast Asia region during the 3-day program. Among local participants, Wasif Mehmood from Startup Coworks Pvt Ltd, Sultan Raja from Deerland Ventures, Athar from INNOventures, Kashif Shakoor, and Anees Khawaja from WalledCity Co joined from Pakistan.

Among the international participants, James Lette from Social Impact Strategies, Giang Do from GreenGen and Joseph de Leon from Gravitas Prime, and many others joined us during the 3-day program.

Invest2Innovate thanked all its partners, speakers, and participants who played a pivotal role in the program’s success by providing great insights into Gender lens and cross-border investing and to help us derive meaningful impact.

Since 2011, Invest2Innovate (i2i) has been supporting startup communities in growth markets. i2i’s role as a market leader in the angel investment training space is a step forward to achieve its goal of supporting and expanding the entrepreneur ecosystem in Pakistan and globally.

