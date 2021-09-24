Huawei Nova 9 Series Launched With 120Hz and 50MP Quad Cameras

Huawei has officially unveiled the Nova 9 series as its latest mid-ranger and possibly the next flagship killer for the level of tech involved in its production. There is still no support for Google apps and services, but there are several notable features onboard for a near-premium price.

Design and Display

Upfront, the vanilla Nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The Pro model sports a slightly larger 6.72-inch panel with improved pixel density.

The selfie camera is housed in a punch hole cutout in the middle on the standard Nova 9, while the Pro variant has a pill-shaped cutout for its dual selfie shooter. The rear setup on both variants has a vertical pill-shaped bump with four cameras.

Both phones are outfitted with an optical fingerprint reader under the display.

Internals and Storage

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 is at the helm of both Nova siblings with 8 GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, but no microSD card slot for expansion. Both phones boot HarmonyOS 2.0 fresh out of the box without GMS (Google Mobile Services).

The Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro will come in options 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage respectively.

Cameras

The pill-shaped camera unit on the back includes a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a pairing of 2MP + 2MP depth and macro sensors sitting above an LED flash. These cameras can record 1080p and 4K videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera on the standard Nova 9 is a 32MP snapper while the Pro model features a dual camera pairing of 32MP wide + 32MP ultrawide sensors, which are HDR-capable and can record videos at up to 4K..

Battery and Pricing

The Nova 9 packs a 4,300 mAh power cell with 66W fast-charging support, which should be more than enough to keep the phone going for a full day of networking. The Pro model has a slightly lighter 4,000mAh battery but comes with support for even faster 100W fast charging.

Huawei Nova 9 and 9 Pro both come in black, blue, green and violet color options. The base Nova 9 with 8GB/128GB storage will retail at $418 while the 256GB variant will sell for 50 bucks more.

The Nova 9 Pro will hit the market with price as high as $604.

Huawei Nova 9 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm)

Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 4G (6 nm) CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670) GPU: Adreno 642L

Adreno 642L OS : HarmonyOS 2.0

: HarmonyOS 2.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.57 inches OLED, 1B colors, 120Hz with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution; 392 PPI

: Memory : RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB/256GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 50 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide)

: Colors: Black, Blue, Green, Violet

Black, Blue, Green, Violet Fingerprint sensor: under display, optical

under display, optical Battery : 4,300mAh

: 4,300mAh Price: €360

Huawei Nova 9 Pro Specifications