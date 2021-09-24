Rizwan Overtakes Babar to Become the Best T20 Batsman in the World This Year

Pakistan’s flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, continued his rich vein of form as he scored yet another half-century in T20 cricket. Rizwan played an exceptional knock of 65 runs off 40 balls, which included seven boundaries and one six in the match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab in the 2021 National T20 Cup.

This was Rizwan’s 12th half-century in T20s in 2021 and his 13th fifty-plus score in the calendar year. No other player in the world has more fifty-plus scores than Mohammad Rizwan in T20s in 2021. Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has the second-highest number of 50+ scores in the calendar year. He has scored 12 fifty-plus scores, which includes 11 half-centuries and 1 century.

Here’s the list of players with the most 50+ scores in T20s in 2021:

Player Innings 50+ 100s 50s Mohammad Rizwan 27 13 1 12 Babar Azam 25 12 1 11 Devon Conway 28 10 0 10 Finn Allen 36 10 0 10 Quinton de Kock 26 9 0 9

Rizwan is also the leading run-scorer in T20s in 2021. He has scored 1,317 runs at an average of 65.85 and a strike rate of 136.05 in 27 innings in the calendar year. He is followed by the Kiwi batsman, Glenn Phillips, who has scored 1,263 runs at an average of 36.08 in 45 innings in 2021.

The 29-year old is also the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket in the current calendar year. He has scored 752 runs at an amazing average of 94.00 and a strike rate of 140.03 in 14 innings he has played in 2021.

Rizwan has already set the record for most runs in T20Is in a calendar year, as he surpassed Paul Stirling, who scored 748 runs in 2019 and can become the first batsman in history to score 1,000 T20I runs in a single year.