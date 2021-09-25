NEPRA Approves 10-Year Plan for Producing Cheap Electricity

In a bid to produce cheaper electricity, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) approved the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) for a period of 10 years from 2021-30 on Friday.

According to a handout issued by NEPRA, the power production will be revised every year in the ten-year plan, and the scientific procedures will be adopted for the projection of power production and supply in the country.

Following the approval of the IGCEP 2021-30, electricity will be generated using local resources, and power production with furnace oil will be reduced from 19 percent to two percent.

Besides this, the power production from the RLNG resources will be reduced from nineteen percent to eleven percent, and the power production from the coal power plants will be reduced from eleven percent to eight percent.

The NEPRA also said that the electric power production under the IGCEP will increase by 60 percent by 2030.