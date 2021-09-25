Realme V11s 5G Brings a Faster Chipset for $215

Realme has released a faster version of the V11 5G in China. It is called the Realme V11s 5G and it swaps out the Dimensity 700 5G for the Dimensity 810 5G SoC. Otherwise, the two phones have identical specifications and designs.
Design and Display
The Realme V11s 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a small punch-hole selfie camera. The design is no different from before with a glossy rear panel, a square-shaped main camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Internals and Storage
As mentioned earlier, the Dimensity 700 SoC has been replaced with the Dimensity 810 5G. It is a 6nm chipset that brings a slightly faster CPU and a newer GPU. It is paired with the same 6/8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. It also brings the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature that lets you use the phone’s storage temporarily as RAM so it can keep more apps open in the background.
Thanks to this, the 4GB RAM variant can act as if it was 5GB and the 6GB trim can reach as high as 11GB. The phone boots Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.
Cameras
The main camera setup is no different either with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. This camera can record 1080p videos at a smooth 60 FPS. The front camera is an 8MP wide-angle shooter.
Battery and Pricing
The massive 5,000 mAh battery should be more than enough to keep the phone going through 2 to 3 days of use. The battery cell is paired with 18W fast charging and a compatible charger is included in the box.
The Realme V11s 5G will be available in Violet and Black colors for $215.
Realme V11s 5G Specifications
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G
- CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- OS: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi
- Memory:
- RAM: 4GB, 6GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Violet, Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
- Price: $215