Realme V11s 5G Brings a Faster Chipset for $215

Realme has released a faster version of the V11 5G in China. It is called the Realme V11s 5G and it swaps out the Dimensity 700 5G for the Dimensity 810 5G SoC. Otherwise, the two phones have identical specifications and designs.

Advertisement

Design and Display

The Realme V11s 5G features a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a small punch-hole selfie camera. The design is no different from before with a glossy rear panel, a square-shaped main camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, the Dimensity 700 SoC has been replaced with the Dimensity 810 5G. It is a 6nm chipset that brings a slightly faster CPU and a newer GPU. It is paired with the same 6/8GB RAM options and 128GB storage. It also brings the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature that lets you use the phone’s storage temporarily as RAM so it can keep more apps open in the background.

Thanks to this, the 4GB RAM variant can act as if it was 5GB and the 6GB trim can reach as high as 11GB. The phone boots Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup is no different either with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. This camera can record 1080p videos at a smooth 60 FPS. The front camera is an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery should be more than enough to keep the phone going through 2 to 3 days of use. The battery cell is paired with 18W fast charging and a compatible charger is included in the box.

The Realme V11s 5G will be available in Violet and Black colors for $215.

Realme V11s 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G CPU: Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Mali-G57 MC2 OS : Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.5″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 270 ppi

: Memory : RAM : 4GB, 6GB Internal : 128GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 8MP

: Colors: Violet, Black

Violet, Black Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Price: $215