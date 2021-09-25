Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launched With Large 120Hz Display and 5,000 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was supposed to debut in India next week but the handset has already appeared in Poland a few days prior. The phone is now listed on the official Samsung Poland website with its entire spec sheet though the pricing is yet to be confirmed.
Design and Display
The display is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top for the selfie camera and a fingerprint sensor on the side that doubles as the power button.
Internals and Storage
The phone’s main chipset is the Snapdragon 778G 5G accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Snapdragon 778G is a 6nm chipset that brings an octa-core processor with Kyro CPU cores and the Adreno 642L GPU.
As for software, the phone boots Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top.
Cameras
The triple camera setup on the back includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. It is a 4K capable camera setup that can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.
The punch-hole front camera is a 32MP wide-angle lens.
Battery and Pricing
There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard with support for 25W fast charging, but you don’t get an adapter in the box.
As mentioned earlier, there is no official word on pricing yet, but rumors hint at a $450 price range. We expect to see an official price tag during the Indian launch next week on September 28.
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 670)
- GPU: Adreno 642L
- OS: Android 11, One UI 3.1
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.7″ Super AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution; 120Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- RAM: 6GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
- Front: 32MP
- Colors: Black, White, Blue
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 25W fast charging
- Price: N/A