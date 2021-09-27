Sohaib Maqsood Breaks the Record for Most Sixes in National T20 Cup History

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman, Sohaib Maqsood, has become the leading six-hitter in the history of the National T20 Cup. Sohaib achieved the feat during Southern Punjab’s encounter against Balochistan in the 7th match of the ongoing National T20 Cup 2021.

Sohaib has hit 92 sixes in 67 innings in National T20 Cup. He is closely followed by Northern’s hard-hitting middle-order batsman, Asif Ali, who has hit 91 sixes in 58 innings. Flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman, Kamran Akmal, veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, and T20 world-cup winner, Shahzaib Hasan, round off the top five six-hitters in National T20 Cup history.

Here are the top ten six-hitters in National T20 Cup:

Player Innings Sixes Sixes/innings Sohaib Maqsood 67 92 1.37 Asif Ali 58 91 1.56 Kamran Akmal 80 69 0.86 Mohammad Hafeez 65 68 1.04 Shahzaib Hasan 46 63 1.36 Umar Akmal 61 61 1.00 Umar Amin 72 60 0.83 Khushdil Shah 44 60 1.36 Iftikhar Ahmed 61 58 0.95 Shoaib Malik 66 57 0.86

Sohaib has been in a rich vein of form over the past year. He was one of the leading run-scorers in the National T20 Cup’s previous edition and he followed it up with a player of the tournament performance in the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), helping Multan Sultans to their first-ever PSL title.

The 34-year old will look to replicate his performances in the ongoing tournament and carry his form into the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in UAE in October and November. Sohaib has been selected in the T20 World Cup squad on the basis of his recent performances and his six-hitting ability and the tea management will be hoping that he showcases his talent in the mega event.