Punjab Extends the Scope of Its e-Pay System

Punjab’s Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera, has revealed that the traffic management issues in the province are being resolved, and the scope of the e-Pay system has been extended to its smaller districts on the directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan.

He said this while instructing officers in a meeting at the traffic headquarters in Lahore yesterday. He stated that the e-Pay system pilot project is successfully underway in the major cities of the province and is being implemented in the other districts as well.

Sukhera said that citizens will be able to pay their traffic fines and fees for learning driving licenses on the e-Pay app using online payment options like Easypaisa, online banking, and ATMs.

While speaking on the matter of overloaded vehicles, he said that they impede the flow of traffic and cause accidents. He highlighted that the authorities have impounded 1,025 vehicles in different police stations under a special campaign against overloaded vehicles that was launched on Friday.

The DIG Traffic declared that overloading and rash driving are intolerable, and that the police will take indiscriminate action against those involved in it. He enjoined the traffic officers to expedite special drives to draw attention to traffic rules like the application of reflective stickers on slow-moving vehicles to avoid accidents.

He remarked that the Punjab Traffic Police is a helping force on the roads, and all its officers are to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and gain the favor of the public with positive and courteous behavior.