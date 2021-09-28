Netizens Pray for Inzamam’s Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, recently suffered from a heart attack and had to be rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

Following reports that the legendary cricketer had undergone a successful angioplasty and was stable while still being under observation, netizens flocked on Twitter to send prayers and best wishes.

While the 51-year old is still in the hospital and will spend some time under observation before doctors clear him to leave, Twitter has been swarmed with messages of love for the former captain.

Lots of Prayers for Legend @Inzamam08 Uncle. May he get well soon 🤲❤️ #InzamamUlHaq pic.twitter.com/xsRAg6yKjg — Capt Zainab Raja ⁦🇵🇰⁩ (@_ZainiRaja) September 28, 2021

#inzamamulhaq

Former Pakistan Captain and Batting Great #InzamamulHaq suffered a heart attack yesterday.

Get well soon Legend Praying for your speedy recovery 🤲 pic.twitter.com/DtaByh15OP — Nazaket Rather (@RatherNazaket) September 28, 2021

A few big names also sent their prayers for Inzamam.

Inzamam's condition stable after suffering heart attack Wasim Akram and Sachin Tendulkar prayed for his speedy recovery upon hearing the news Read more: https://t.co/fOcnodFaQG#Inzamamulhaq pic.twitter.com/tUBlfJbwYQ — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) September 28, 2021

Prayers for the quick recovery of our legend and pride of Pakistan Syed Inzamam ul Haq. May Allah SWT give you complete shifa. @Inzamam08 #InzamamUlHaq — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 28, 2021

Messages from across the border also continue to pour in, further reaffirming the belief that rivalry in sports should never make room for politics.

Though #inzamamulhaq is on the opposite side he is great batsman from Pakistan in 90's..

Hope he recovered soon… pic.twitter.com/TJjnmA2Whd — Confidence is STRENGTH!! (@iamKLVR) September 28, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffered a heart attack and admitted to the Private Hospital. Get Well Soon 🙏#InzamamulHaq #pakistancricket pic.twitter.com/PDGE2NLghj — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) September 27, 2021

Rivalary in sports is out of competitive spirit but we all respect him as one of the true gentleman and humble player of his era. Get well soon #inzamamulhaq

Good wishes from India🇮🇳 https://t.co/h6wtdgImTl — Raj Nandi (@smartraj09) September 28, 2021

Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in ODIs and the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He has scored 11,701 runs including 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries at an average of 39.53 in 375 ODI matches and his stats in the game deserve plaudits for all the work he put in the name of cricket.

