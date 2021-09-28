Advertisement

Netizens Pray for Inzamam’s Speedy Recovery After Heart Attack

Posted 1 hour ago by Ahsan Gardezi

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, recently suffered from a heart attack and had to be rushed to the hospital for urgent care.

Advertisement

Following reports that the legendary cricketer had undergone a successful angioplasty and was stable while still being under observation, netizens flocked on Twitter to send prayers and best wishes.

ALSO READ

While the 51-year old is still in the hospital and will spend some time under observation before doctors clear him to leave, Twitter has been swarmed with messages of love for the former captain.

A few big names also sent their prayers for Inzamam.

Messages from across the border also continue to pour in, further reaffirming the belief that rivalry in sports should never make room for politics.

Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in ODIs and the third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He has scored 11,701 runs including 10 centuries and 83 half-centuries at an average of 39.53 in 375 ODI matches and his stats in the game deserve plaudits for all the work he put in the name of cricket.

Got anything to add? Hit the comments section below.

Also Read
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>