Oppo K9 Pro Launched as a Flagship Killer for Only $340

Oppo K9 Pro is finally official after a load of teasers and leaks. Thanks to these teasers, we already knew its specifications, but now it turns out that the K9 Pro shares a lot of its specs with Realme GT Neo released earlier this year.

Design and Display

Oppo K9 Pro has the same display panel as the Realme GT Neo. It is a 6.43” OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate alongside a 180Hz touch sampling rate, making it fit for gaming as well. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, has support for HDR10, and has 800 nits peak brightness.

The fingerprint sensor is found underneath the display.

Internals and Storage

The two phones also share the same chipset, namely the Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is a 6nm flagship-grade SoC that is paired with 8/12GB RAM options and 128/256GB storage variants. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The software front features Android 11 with Color OS 11.3 on top.

Cameras

Even the camera setup is no different on the two phones. It is the same 64MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera for close-up shots. This camera can record 4K clips at 30 FPS and 1080p clips in slow motion.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

You get a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging, which is odd for Oppo since it is between the more typical 50W SuperVOOC and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 standards. To keep things cool while fast charging, Oppo has installed a 14,000 sq. mm. vapor chamber cooling that claims to lower the temperature by 17C.

The Oppo K9 Pro will be available in Black and Blue color options with a starting price of $340.

Oppo K9 Pro Specifications