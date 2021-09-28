Poco C31’s Design and Specifications Teased

Xiaomi’s Pocophone is about to launch a new phone soon. The new Poco C31, as the name says, will be an update over the Poco C3 from last year. The phone is launching on September 30 and its landing page has just been updated with images and key features.

Poco C31 will share most of its specifications with the Poco C3. In fact, it will almost look like the Poco C3 as well with a waterdrop notch and a thick bottom bezel. It will be powered by the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with 4GB RAM.

The landing page does not go into details, but it says the Poco C31 will have long battery life. The phone will also come with reinforced corners, a fingerprint scanner, and face unlock. The other details are still unclear.

As mentioned earlier, the Poco C31 will share most of its specifications with its predecessor, the Poco C3. The Poco C3 did not come with a fingerprint sensor but this one will and is also expected to bring some design improvements.

As a recap, the Poco C3 comes with a 6.53-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, 13MP main camera, Helio G35 chip, 4GB/64GB memory, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It boots Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 10, but it is upgradable in 2021.