Punjab Police Initiates Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

A campaign has been launched against overloaded and high-emission vehicles across Punjab under the directives of the Deputy Inspector General Traffic Punjab, Sohail Akhtar Sukhera.

He issued these orders while presiding over a meeting of the Traffic Officers at the Traffic Headquarters Punjab yesterday.

In pursuance of the anti-smog campaign, he also issued orders against high-emission vehicles and ordered the strict implementation of transfer posting and rotation policy to ensure a transparent licensing process.

DIG Sukhera said that steps are being taken to improve traffic management in the province and that a special campaign is underway against dangerous vehicles. The police have registered 108 cases against overloading, impounded 165 vehicles, and arrested 114 drivers in this regard.

During the meeting, DIG Sukhera directed the Chief Traffic Officers and Traffic Heads of the province to take strict action against overloading drivers as they pose a serious threat to citizens because of their irresponsibility.