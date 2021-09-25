Sixteen Arrested for Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Entries in Punjab

Punjab authorities have arrested 16 persons and have registered 12 cases for involvement in fake COVID-19 vaccine entries in eight cities of the province.

The authorities have taken action in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Lodhran, Chiniot, and Multan.

The provincial Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal chaired a high-level session at the Civil Secretariat where the current situations of coronavirus cases, medical facilities at hospitals, and the progress of coronavirus vaccinations were discussed.

The attendees were also informed of the aforementioned 16 arrests and 12 cases.

The Office of the Chief Secretary stated that further action will be taken against those involved in the fake registration of the coronavirus vaccines.