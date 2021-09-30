Study Finds A Strange Correlation Between Morning Showers and Work Punctuality

A study has revealed that people who take cold showers are less likely to take holidays from work due to sickness as compared to those who take warm showers.

A large study was conducted in the Netherlands, in which more than 3,000 people were divided into four groups. They were then asked to take a warm shower every day, however, one group was given the instruction to end it with 30 seconds of cold water, another with sixty seconds of cold water, and another with 90 seconds of cold water.

The participants were then directed to follow this regime for a month.

After a three-month follow-up period, it was found that groups that took showers with cold water had a 29 percent reduction of self-reported sick leave from work.

The researchers did not find any difference between the people who took cold showers for 30, 60, or 90 seconds. Thus, they concluded that cold water triggers the immune system of the body, regardless of its duration.

The reason linking cold water and fewer sick leaves is unclear, however, research suggests that it might have something to do with a better immune system. Cold water also increases metabolism because the body has to work harder to maintain its temperature.

A lot of research on the benefits of cold showers has revealed that for a person to experience the positive effects of it, the water does not necessarily have to be cold for the entire duration.

A person can take a warm shower and then switch to a cold shower for a brief period that can range from 30 seconds to two minutes.

However, a person should not use cold showers as a replacement for other prescribed medical therapies, especially those prescribed by a doctor to treat depression.