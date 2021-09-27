Majority of Pakistani Youngsters Want to Open Their Own Businesses: Study

Most Pakistani youngsters are now focusing on becoming entrepreneurs instead of working for the government or big private companies, a research carried out by Prince’s Trust International, a London-based organization that helps young people develop essential skills to help them get their dream jobs, has revealed.

Titled “Future of Work,” the research showed that 44% of Pakistanis aged between 18 and 35 years aim to set up their own businesses, 40% want to work for the government, and 37% envision working for big private companies.

Among the surveyed participants, 44% of men and 43% of women wanted to become entrepreneurs. The highest percentage of those who aim to set up their own businesses was in Islamabad with 54%.

Of those who wanted to work in top private firms, 90% regarded ethical practices as an important factor to consider before joining a company while 86% regarded environmental footprint as the most important factor.

Among the surveyed participants, 90% termed soft skills such as self-confidence, teamwork, and reliability as imperative for work in the future, 88% basic schooling, and 86% university qualification.

Sharing his thoughts about the research, the CEO of Prince Trust International Will Straw appreciated Pakistani youngsters for shifting their focus towards entrepreneurship.

He called on relevant stakeholders to support a new generation of ambitious entrepreneurs to help them set up their businesses and create sustainable jobs.

In an official statement, the Founder and President of Prince Trust International the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, said that Prince Trust International will launch a campaign “Generation Stand Up, Start-Up” in Pakistan.

The “Generation Stand Up, Start Up” campaign envisages increased partnership and collaboration between the government, private companies, and civil society to extend support to this emerging generation of entrepreneurs.