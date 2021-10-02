Fuel Price Hike Challenged in Lahore High Court

A citizen has petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the recent hike in fuel prices, nominating the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as the respondents.

He stated that the government has elevated the prices of petrol and diesel regardless of the decrease in their rates in the international market.

The petition has asked LHC to have the price hike revoked, claiming it to be “a violation of fundamental rights”.

The government had increased the price of petrol by Rs. 4 per liter on 30 September for the first fortnight of October, effective from Friday as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The government had also approved an increment of Rs. 2 per liter of diesel, Rs. 7.05 per liter of kerosene oil, and Rs. 8.82 per liter of light diesel oil.

After the price hike, petrol and high-speed diesel now cost Rs. 127.30 and Rs. 122.04 per liter respectively.